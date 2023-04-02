Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices across all models. Details here

Speaking of company's sales number, its total sales declined marginally to 1,70,071 last month. Total dispatches to dealers in the domestic market declined 3 percent to 1,39,952 units. However, exports increased 14 percent to 30,119 units last month. For the last financial year, the company reported its highest ever wholesales till date at 19,66,164 units, up 19 per cent from 16,52,653 units in 2021-22. Domestic dispatches stood at 17,06,831 units in 2022-23 and exports rose to 2,59,333 units.