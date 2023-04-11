Maruti Suzuki Jimny driven through Ladakh lake for ad shoot, BJP MP condemns

Am Maruti Suzuki Jimny car advertisement shoot in Ladakh has earned stern criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who condemned the car company driving their upcoming launch through a lake in Ladakh.
The BJP MP from Ladakh shared a video of the advertisement being shot where the yellow Jimny is seen being driven through the lake while a crew waits shoots the same. He said that the 'fragile ecosystem' of the area should not be disturbed.
“I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen," Namgyal wrote.
The 15-second video shows a Maruti Jimny SUV driving across a river stream, demonstrating its ability to handle challenging terrain while a TV crew shoots alongside.
The video on Twitter garnered huge likes and views. While several people supported what he said, a lot of them disagreed with Namgyal's views.
Last year in April, a video had surfaced of a group of tourists driving an SUV through Ladakh's Pangong lake. In the video, two men were seen standing out of the sunroof of an Audi as another drove through the lake while showing a victory sign to the camera. A small table with liquor bottles and food was also set up in the water.
Maruti Suzuki revealed the 5-door Jimny lifestyle SUV at the 2023 Auto Exhibition in January of this year.
The anticipated five-door Jimny's formal bookings began soon after its unveiling. A token sum of ₹25,000 is required to reserve the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny online or at an authorised NEXA outlet.
Reports have suggested that the car is scheduled to go on sale in India in the second week of May 2023. Maruti Jimny is expected to cost between ₹9 lakh and ₹15 lakh.
