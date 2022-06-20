Maruti Suzuki opens booking for Brezza: Here's how you can book the car online

Maruti Suzuki recently teased the upcoming Brezza. And the new image confirms fresh styling up front with an angular headlamp design and stylish daytime running lights.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Maruti Suzuki on Monday opened booking for its upcoming compact SUV - Brezza. The model, which was a runaway hit since its launch in 2016, can now be booked at ₹11,000. Brezza has been upgraded to compete with Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and other models.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maruti Suzuki on Monday opened booking for its upcoming compact SUV - Brezza. The model, which was a runaway hit since its launch in 2016, can now be booked at ₹11,000. Brezza has been upgraded to compete with Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and other models.
The carmaker recently teased the model for the first time. And the new image confirms fresh styling up front with an angular headlamp design and stylish daytime running lights.
The carmaker recently teased the model for the first time. And the new image confirms fresh styling up front with an angular headlamp design and stylish daytime running lights.
Here is how you can book the car online:
Visit the official website of the Maruti Suzuki - www.marutisuzuki.com
On the home page, click on the option - prebook now
Next you would be asked to enter some details like mobile number, email id
As you are provided with further details, click on the options like colours, variant etc
Select state and dealer detail
Next follow further steps to make payment and prebook the vehicle
Check new features:
Brezza coming with a new dashboard design. And the carmaker had earlier announced that it would have a sunroof.
Moreover, features like a 9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, automatic climate control and even heads-up display are expected