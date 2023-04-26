India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,670.8 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23), up 42.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) against the profit of ₹1,875.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹32,059.6 crore, up 19.85 per cent YoY from ₹26,749.2 crore.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services had expected a 24 per cent YoY rise in Maruti's net operating revenue for Q4FY23 to the tune of ₹33,168.2 crore.

The company's total expense for the quarter rose 18 per cent to ₹29,546.9 crore against ₹25,024.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a standalone basis, the carmaker's total revenue from operations rose to ₹32,048 crore, up 20 per cent against ₹26,740 crore in Q4FY22.

Standalone profit rose 42.7 per cent YoY to ₹2,623.6 crore from ₹1,838.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹3350 crore, up 38 per cent YoY while EBITDA margin came at 10.4 per cent, up 130 bps.

Motilal expected Maruti's EBITDA at ₹3,609.7 crore, up 48.7 per cent YoY, while the EBITDA margin was expected to expand to 10.9 per cent from 9.1 per cent YoY.

The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹90 per share (nominal value ₹5 per share) for FY23.

Maruti's stock performance was subdued in the March quarter of FY23; it was down over a per cent. Maruti shares hit their 52-week low of ₹7,062.65 on May 13, 2022, and their 52-week high of ₹9,768.65 on October 31, 2022, on BSE.

The stock traded 0.17 per cent up at ₹8,495.45 around 3:10 pm.