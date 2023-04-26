Maruti Suzuki Q4: Profit jumps 42% YoY1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Maruti's stock performance was subdued in the March quarter of FY23; it was down over a per cent. Maruti shares hit their 52-week low of ₹7,062.65 on May 13, 2022, and their 52-week high of ₹9,768.65 on October 31, 2022, on BSE.
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,670.8 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23), up 42.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) against the profit of ₹1,875.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×