India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India posted a consolidated net profit of 2,670.8 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23), up 42.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) against the profit of 1,875.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at 32,059.6 crore, up 19.85 per cent YoY from 26,749.2 crore.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services had expected a 24 per cent YoY rise in Maruti's net operating revenue for Q4FY23 to the tune of 33,168.2 crore.

The company's total expense for the quarter rose 18 per cent to 29,546.9 crore against 25,024.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a standalone basis, the carmaker's total revenue from operations rose to 32,048 crore, up 20 per cent against 26,740 crore in Q4FY22.

Standalone profit rose 42.7 per cent YoY to 2,623.6 crore from 1,838.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at 3350 crore, up 38 per cent YoY while EBITDA margin came at 10.4 per cent, up 130 bps.

Motilal expected Maruti's EBITDA at 3,609.7 crore, up 48.7 per cent YoY, while the EBITDA margin was expected to expand to 10.9 per cent from 9.1 per cent YoY.

The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of 90 per share (nominal value 5 per share) for FY23.

Maruti's stock performance was subdued in the March quarter of FY23; it was down over a per cent. Maruti shares hit their 52-week low of 7,062.65 on May 13, 2022, and their 52-week high of 9,768.65 on October 31, 2022, on BSE.

The stock traded 0.17 per cent up at 8,495.45 around 3:10 pm.

