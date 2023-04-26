Maruti Suzuki Q4: Profit jumps 42% YoY

Maruti Plant,Manesar

Maruti's stock performance was subdued in the March quarter of FY23; it was down over a per cent. Maruti shares hit their 52-week low of ₹7,062.65 on May 13, 2022, and their 52-week high of ₹9,768.65 on October 31, 2022, on BSE.