Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 vehicles due to faulty airbags. These models are affected2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
- The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco,Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement
India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it was recalling 17,362 units of its seven models, Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco,Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, to rectify a possible defect in airbag controller according to a regulatory filing by the company. The affected vehicles are manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023.
"The Company has announced to recall a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January, 2023. The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco,Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara," the company said in a statement.
"The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part"), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash," the statement further stated
The company also stated that out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention.
Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has hiked prices of its vehicles across models by about 1.1 per cent.
This is the second price hike that the carmaker is undertaking in the ongoing fiscal year, after increasing it in April 2022.
In December last year, the company had said it would hike prices of its vehicles to offset the impact of rising input costs and make provisions to update the model range to conform to stricter emission norms which will kick in from April 2023.
"An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1 per cent. This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2023," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
The company sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to SUV Grand Vitara which are priced between ₹3.39 lakh and ₹19.49 lakh.
*With agency inputs
