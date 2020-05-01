Mumbai: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) sold zero units in the domestic market in April as all its production facilities were shut due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“MSIL had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020. This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed," the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Maruti said sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for April was nil too. It supplies its Baleno hatchback to ally Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Pvt Ltd (TKM) and the latter rebadges the same and sells as Glanza models.

The company exported 632 units last month. Following resumption of port operations, its first shipment was undertaken from the Mundra port, ensuring all safety guidelines were followed, it said.

Following the nationwide lockdown from 24 March, all automakers reduced production and shut their factories.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG), which produces cars on contract basis for MSIL, had first stopped its b-shift on 23 March for two days, in compliance with the Gujarat government's directive. SMG subsequently closed all operations until 14 April, and then till May 3.

Maruti produced 92,540 units in March as against 136,201 units in the year-ago period.

The company had earlier announced that free service, warranty and extended warranty for customers, which were scheduled to end between 15 March and 30 April, had been extended to 30 June.

