Maruti Suzuki remains vulnerable to supply side this fiscal: Official2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki's largest carmaker, which could not produce around 1.7 lakh units last fiscal due to semiconductor shortage, is also coming up with measures to reduce the usage of certain kinds of chips in its cars.
Maruti Suzuki India remains vulnerable to supply-side bottlenecks this fiscal even as it looks to source electronic components through multiple sources, said MSI Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti in an analyst call.
