Maruti Suzuki India remains vulnerable to supply-side bottlenecks this fiscal even as it looks to source electronic components through multiple sources, said MSI Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti in an analyst call.

The country's largest carmaker, which could not produce around 1.7 lakh units last fiscal due to semiconductor shortage, is also coming up with measures to reduce the usage of certain kinds of chips in its cars.

"The problem (chip shortage) is a global one..it could affect different models, different companies, different modules differently..all our efforts are to organize supplies through multiple sources," Bharti said as quoted by news agency PTI.

He said that Maruti Suzuki India is working to do away with certain chips in some models/trims where the requirement is superfluous.

"If there is a particular semiconductor in a particular variant of a model which is superfluous and not required..so we are removing all such needs so that our consumption is minimum. All such efforts are going on including negotiations at a global scale. Having said that we are still vulnerable to supply-side bottlenecks," he noted.

He was further asked about the company's position in the ongoing fiscal. “We do not have full-year visibility but at least Q1 will be tough and broadly the uncertainty continues," Bharti replied.

Semiconductors are silicon chips that cater to control and memory functions in products ranging from automobiles, computers, and cellphones to various other electronic items.

The usage of semiconductors in the auto industry has gone up globally in recent times with new models coming with more and more electronic features such as bluetooth connectivity and driver-assist, navigation, and hybrid-electric systems.

He also confirmed that the strong hybrid technology introduced in Grand Vitara could be launched in more models. “We have got a very positive response..we plan to bring it (strong hybrid) in more models also."

On sales growth outlook for this fiscal, Bharti said industry body SIAM estimates the passenger vehicle industry to grow between 5-7 percent.

"Maruti Suzuki should grow well beyond this. So we would be better than the industry," he noted.

