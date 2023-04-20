Wagon R fights solo against fast-moving SUVs

Wagon R fights solo against fast-moving SUVs10 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 01:05 AM IST
- Wagon R is India’s highest selling car. What explains its success?
- Wagon R made its debut in 1999. More than two decades later, the car is witnessing a grand renaissance. Its contemporaries have either exited the market or have fallen by the wayside
New Delhi: Last month, when Rajesh Sahu stepped inside the car showroom in Rooma, a neighbourhood in Kanpur, he did not want to buy Wagon R, a boxy five-seater hatchback from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. The 36-year-old’s first inquiry was about the automaker’s compact SUV, Brezza, chosen by his nine-year old son. With a budget of ₹8 lakh, Sahu was confident of making his son happy. He miscalculated.
