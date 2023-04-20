Wagon R fights solo against fast-moving SUVs

Long time bestseller Alto, one of Wagon R’s most formidable rivals, is down over 48% at 179,698 units in 2022-23, from 346,840 units in 2010-11. Others like Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire are down 21%, 41.5% and 40.7%, respectively, off their peaks in 2018-19. The Hyundai Grand i10 is down 28% from its peak in 2017-18. The Renault Kwid, which had a dream start with over 100,000-unit sales in its second year in 2016-17, is now down over 80% at less than 20,000 units. Last fiscal, Maruti S-Presso could not even match its six-month sales numbers it recorded in 2019-20, its debut year. Even the premium hatchback from Maruti, Baleno, a relatively newer car, is 4% below its 2018-19 tally. Its rival from Hyundai, Elite i20, is down over 40%.