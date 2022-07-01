OPEN APP
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported a 5.7% increase in total wholesales at 1,55,857 units in June. The automaker had dispatched 1,47,368 units to dealers in June 2021, the company said in a statement.

Last month, MSI's domestic sales increased 1.28%to 1,32,024 units, as against 1,30,348 units in June 2021, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 14,442 units, compared to 17,439 units in the same month last year.

Whereas, the sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, however increased to 77,746 units against 68,849 units in June 2021.

Sales of mid-size sedan Ciaz increased to 1,507 units last month, from 602 units in June 2021.

However, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 18,860 units, compared to 28,172 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports jumped to 23,833 units last month, against 17,020 vehicles in the corresponding month last year, Maruti Suzuki added.

