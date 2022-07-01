Maruti Suzuki sees 5.7% increase in total wholesales in June1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 02:06 PM IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported a 5.7% increase in total wholesales at 1,55,857 units in June. The automaker had dispatched 1,47,368 units to dealers in June 2021, the company said in a statement.