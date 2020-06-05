NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest vehicle manufacturer, on Friday said it sold 106,443 units of vehicles with compressed natural gas engines, in FY20. Sales of such vehicles increased 15.5% over a period of five years.

The local unit of Suzuki Motor Corp plans to introduce CNG engines in almost every product in the next few years.

This is the highest-ever sales of CNG vehicles witnessed by the company in a financial year. Over the last few years, Maruti has been pushing CNG vehicles in the domestic market as a more eco-friendly option compared with diesel ones. From the start of FY21, the company stopped selling diesel vehicles and has ambitious plans to increase its portfolio of CNG driven cars to compensate for the losses.

The New Delhi-based car maker reported 18.1% decline in overall domestic sales last fiscal to 146,1126 units due to the economic slowdown and covid-9 pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki witnessing 15.5% CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years is a testimony to the company’s customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly and safe mobility solutions, the company said in a statement.

Sales of such vehicles are limited in urban pockets like the National Capital Region and Mumbai, due to the lack of availability of CNG stations across the country. The union government is promoting sales of CNG vehicles to reduce pollution and is looking to install 10,000 CNG pumps across the country.

According to Kenichi Ayukawa, the growth of CNG vehicles complements the government of India’s vision to reduce oil import and enhanc the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030.

“The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth in number of CNG stations in last six years with over 50% of growth coming in the last year alone. With government’s clear focus, spread of CNG stations is set to increase significantly. Maruti Suzuki is aligned with Government’s vision by strengthening and expanding its CNG product portfolio," added Ayukawa.

