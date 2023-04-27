Maruti Suzuki to set up a new plant with production capacity to manufacture 10 lakh vehicles2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 01:25 PM IST
- Maruti Suzuki India is investing ₹11,000 crore in the first phase of the Sonipat plant with an initial manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum, expected to be commissioned by 2025
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country's largest carmaker said its board has given an in-principle approval for creation of up to 10 lakh vehicles per year capacity in the new plant, which is expected to come up in phases depending upon the market situation.
