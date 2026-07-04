Maruti Suzuki, Toyota India execs defend E20 petrol: ‘No problem in terms of wear & tear, corrosion'

Auto industry experts on Saturday (4 July) sought to reassure consumers about the use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20), stating that the fuel has been thoroughly tested, is safe for both older and newer vehicles, and will play a vital role in reducing India's reliance on imported crude oil.

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At a press conference, Maruti Suzuki India Corporate Affairs Senior Executive Officer, Rahul Bharti said, “We have tested E10 cars, which were prevalent before 2023, on E20 fuel for all parameters, and we have not found anything of concern”

Maruti Suzuki India's Bharti also said, “In the previous few days, we have heard that there are some doubts on the usage of ethanol in cars. India mandated E20 from 2023 for material compliance, and before that it was E10. After 2023, both the cars and the fuel are mandated for E20. The cause of concern is what happens if E20 fuel is used in cars that have been manufactured and sold before 2023, which were primarily designed for E10?... We have sufficient factors of safety that ensure there is no problem in terms of wear and tear, corrosion, or damage to the life of the car or the parts that come in contact with the E20 fuel if E20 is used on cars that were produced and sold in India before 2023.”

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is E20 petrol and how does it differ from E10? ⌵ E20 petrol is a fuel blend consisting of 20% ethanol and 80% conventional petrol. It differs from E10, which contains 10% ethanol, allowing for higher ethanol content to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. 2 Why was E20 petrol introduced in India? ⌵ E20 petrol was introduced to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, provide economic benefits to farmers, and support the country's transition to cleaner transportation fuels. 3 How does E20 petrol affect engine performance in older vehicles? ⌵ While there may be a marginal impact on engine performance when using E20 in older vehicles, extensive testing has shown that it does not cause significant damage or wear, as both older and newer cars have been tested successfully. 4 Should consumers be concerned about using E20 petrol in pre-2023 vehicles? ⌵ No, experts from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota affirm that E20 petrol is safe for both older and newer vehicles, with sufficient safety measures in place to prevent wear, tear, or corrosion. 5 What are the environmental benefits of switching to E20 fuel? ⌵ E20 fuel is considered a cleaner-burning alternative that helps lower carbon emissions, thus contributing to decarbonization and climate goals while improving India's energy security.

E20-blended petrol is a fuel mixture containing 20% ethanol and 80% conventional petrol. Ethanol, a renewable biofuel typically derived from crops such as sugarcane, maize or grain, is blended with petrol to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower harmful vehicle emissions. As ethanol burns more cleanly than petrol, the blend is generally seen as a step towards more sustainable transport fuel, though it requires vehicles to be compatible with higher ethanol content to run efficiently.

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Speaking at the same press conference held at the government's National Media Centre, former Engineers India Ltd Chairperson and Managing Director Vartika Shukla said E20 petrol was introduced in a phased manner before its nationwide rollout following comprehensive scientific testing on both two-wheelers and four-wheelers ahead of the 2030 implementation roadmap.

"It is a significant step towards decarbonisation," she said.

While there could be a marginal impact on engine performance, it depended on factors such as driving habits, she added.

Shukla said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, launched in 2018, was formulated after extensive consultations with stakeholders across the fuel and automobile sectors, adding that oil marketing companies have adhered to all prescribed quality and safety standards.

"There is absolutely no gap in the scientific methodology used to determine these standards," she said.

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Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs and Governance) Vikram Gulati described ethanol as a cleaner-burning, high-performance fuel that can significantly improve India's energy security by lowering dependence on imported crude oil.

"What happened two-three months back was a wake-up call and an extremely strong reminder of the vulnerability we face because of energy being imported," Gulati said, referring to recent disruptions in global energy supplies.

He noted that ethanol is produced from plant-based feedstock, making it a "zero-carbon fuel," and added that it has been successfully used for years in high-performance applications, including motorsports.

According to Gulati, increasing ethanol consumption will not only help strengthen India's energy independence but also provide economic benefits to farmers by creating additional demand for agricultural feedstock used in ethanol production, supporting both rural incomes and the country's transition towards cleaner transportation fuels.

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According to ANI, R Ramachandran, retired Director (Refineries) of BPCL, and Raj Kumar Dubey, retired Chairman of IGL and Director of BPCL, systematically dismantled pervasive myths surrounding the fuel by comparing empirical laboratory data against subjective roadside experiences.

Addressing widespread driver complaints of a 10% drop in fuel economy, Ramachandran stated that extensive institutional testing shows only a marginal impact on mileage.

"These are unique cases which may require fixes of a different type," he explained, pointing out that older vehicles, general wear and tear, or aggressive city driving distort real-world perceptions.

Dubey further added that motorists have already been buying blended fuel like E20 for over a year without realising it.

"Suddenly, you know, if you raise this question that, 'No, the mileage is dramatically dropping'--now, those things, you know, are not subject to reason," Dubey stated, urging consumers to trust testing agencies over individual opinions.

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