Maruti to Tata Motors, several auto brands to hike prices from April. Full list here2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:20 PM IST
BS6 refers to Bharat Stage 6, which is a set of emission standards implemented by the Indian government to regulate the pollutants emitted by vehicles.
Several Indian auto companies, including Maruti, Tata Motors, and Honda, are planning to increase their prices by 2% to 5% ahead of the BS6 phase-2 transition set to take effect from April 1, 2023. The transition involves stricter emission standards, leading to increased production costs for auto companies. While it will contribute to a cleaner environment, consumers can expect to pay ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 more depending on the model. Check full list here
