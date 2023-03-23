Several Indian auto companies, including Maruti, Tata Motors, and Honda, are planning to increase their prices by 2% to 5% ahead of the BS6 phase-2 transition set to take effect from April 1, 2023. The transition involves stricter emission standards, leading to increased production costs for auto companies. While it will contribute to a cleaner environment, consumers can expect to pay ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 more depending on the model. Check full list here

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will raise prices across its model range in April, as a partial measure to offset the impact of inflation and regulatory requirements. However, the company did not disclose the extent of the price hike.

In a regulatory filing, the automaker noted that it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements. While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase

The price increase will vary across models and is scheduled for April 2023.

Tata Motors has revealed that it will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 5% from April 1, due to the implementation of the more stringent BS-VI phase II emission norms.

The company said in a statement, the price increase will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant. Tata Motors will be implementing a price increase of up to 5 per cent on its commercial vehicles, starting from April.

Honda Cars India has revealed plans to increase the prices of its entry-level compact sedan, the Amaze, by up to ₹12,000 from 1 April 2023. The price hike is aimed at offsetting the increase in production cost resulting from upcoming stringent emission norms in India.

The company's mid-sized sedan, City, will not see any changes to its pricing. The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of Bharat Stage VI (BSVI) emission norms, which requires vehicles to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor real-time driving emission levels from April 1, 2023.

Hero MotoCorp, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by around 2% from April 1, 2023. The price hike is aimed at offsetting the impact of the rising production costs caused by the transition to stricter emission norms that require the implementation of on-board diagnostics (OBD 2) in vehicles.

The company stated that the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets. Hero MotoCorp will also offer innovative financing solutions to ease the impact on its customers.

