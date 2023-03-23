Several Indian auto companies, including Maruti, Tata Motors, and Honda, are planning to increase their prices by 2% to 5% ahead of the BS6 phase-2 transition set to take effect from April 1, 2023. The transition involves stricter emission standards, leading to increased production costs for auto companies. While it will contribute to a cleaner environment, consumers can expect to pay ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 more depending on the model. Check full list here

