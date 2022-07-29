Marvel's Luke Cage creator thinks Ram Charan could be the next James Bond

Ever since British actor Daniel Craig's stint as the iconic James Bond came to an end with last year's 'No Time to Die', the search for a new 007 has been up.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR was blockbuster in India as well as globally. Released theatrically in March, "RRR" has raised over ₹1,200 crore at the global box office. The film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR was blockbuster in India as well as globally. Released theatrically in March, "RRR" has raised over ₹1,200 crore at the global box office. The film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.
"RRR" follows the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.
"RRR" follows the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.
Ram Charan's performance in the film has received global appreciation since its release this year. Now, Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker has said that Ram Charan seems like an ideal fit for the role of James Bond.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ram Charan's performance in the film has received global appreciation since its release this year. Now, Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker has said that Ram Charan seems like an ideal fit for the role of James Bond.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ever since British actor Daniel Craig's stint as the iconic James Bond came to an end with last year's 'No Time to Die', the search for a new 007 has been up.
Ever since British actor Daniel Craig's stint as the iconic James Bond came to an end with last year's 'No Time to Die', the search for a new 007 has been up.
Floating the idea that Charan might be a good contender for the part of 007, Coker took to his Twitter handle and shared a number of names as his choices for the next James Bond, which included actor Idris Elba.
Floating the idea that Charan might be a good contender for the part of 007, Coker took to his Twitter handle and shared a number of names as his choices for the next James Bond, which included actor Idris Elba.
He wrote, "Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He wrote, "Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further wrote, “Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."
He further wrote, “Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."
If Ram Charan lands the part, he will become the seventh actor to play Bond as part of the franchise - following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
If Ram Charan lands the part, he will become the seventh actor to play Bond as part of the franchise - following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
Replying to Cheo's tweet, Ram Charan's fans hailed the actor as the 'King of Tollywood.' Some also shared his pictures and videos from RRR and other films.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Replying to Cheo's tweet, Ram Charan's fans hailed the actor as the 'King of Tollywood.' Some also shared his pictures and videos from RRR and other films.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Check reactions here
Check reactions here
Some users commented, “Damn! Ram charan suits as 007 bond more than anyone.. Ur tweet will happen for sure as bond Ram Charan."
Some users commented, “Damn! Ram charan suits as 007 bond more than anyone.. Ur tweet will happen for sure as bond Ram Charan."
Another wrote, “born with attitude like bond James bond" Another user wrote, “Ram Charan is perfect choice for James bond series"
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Another wrote, “born with attitude like bond James bond" Another user wrote, “Ram Charan is perfect choice for James bond series"
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier, the film has also received praise from Hollywood. 'Doctor Strange' screenwriter C Robert Cargill, the writer of DC's 'Batman Beyond' and MARVEL Comics' 'Captain America and Kang' writer Jackson Lanzing, have all showered praises on the film. Filmmaker Joe Russo also showered praise on SS Rajamouli-directed "RRR", calling the film a "well done epic".
Earlier, the film has also received praise from Hollywood. 'Doctor Strange' screenwriter C Robert Cargill, the writer of DC's 'Batman Beyond' and MARVEL Comics' 'Captain America and Kang' writer Jackson Lanzing, have all showered praises on the film. Filmmaker Joe Russo also showered praise on SS Rajamouli-directed "RRR", calling the film a "well done epic".
Joe said he watched "RRR" after it became available on streaming platform Netflix and found it to be a great story about brotherhood.
Joe said he watched "RRR" after it became available on streaming platform Netflix and found it to be a great story about brotherhood.
"It's big at the moment because of Netflix, ‘RRR’ was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood," Joe had told PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"It's big at the moment because of Netflix, ‘RRR’ was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood," Joe had told PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rajamouli said in a recent interview had said, “There is never enough for me." “The only thing too much is my producer coming in and saying, ‘We’re crossing our budget. You need to stop somewhere.’ That is the only thing that will stop me. If given a chance, I will go even bigger and wilder, no doubt about it.
Rajamouli said in a recent interview had said, “There is never enough for me." “The only thing too much is my producer coming in and saying, ‘We’re crossing our budget. You need to stop somewhere.’ That is the only thing that will stop me. If given a chance, I will go even bigger and wilder, no doubt about it.
Rajamouli, 48, has risen as one of the country's biggest name directors over the same time period. He launched his two-part “Baahubali" epic in 2015. Its 2017 sequel ranks as the country's biggest box-office smash. (Both are also streaming on Netflix.)
Rajamouli, 48, has risen as one of the country's biggest name directors over the same time period. He launched his two-part “Baahubali" epic in 2015. Its 2017 sequel ranks as the country's biggest box-office smash. (Both are also streaming on Netflix.)
“Baahubali" was a Telugu triumph that signaled that Tollywood in India's South had perhaps surpassed Bollywood as the country's top movie factory.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“Baahubali" was a Telugu triumph that signaled that Tollywood in India's South had perhaps surpassed Bollywood as the country's top movie factory.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, RRR will now be released in Japan on October 21, 2022.
Meanwhile, RRR will now be released in Japan on October 21, 2022.