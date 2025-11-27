Mary D’Costa breaks silence amid Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding controversy: ‘I am not the choreographer’

Mary D’Costa took to Instagram late on Wednesday night to issue a clarification on the viral chats between her and composer Palash Muchhal. Her statement came amid rumours that she was the reason behind the postponement of Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding.

Breaking her silence on the rumours, Mary D’Costa said she never met Palash Muchhal and that their contact lasted for a month.

Several screenshots of the chats between Palash Muchhal and Mary D'Costa surfaced on social media, sparking speculation. The flirty chats, allegedly posted by Mary D’Costa on Reddit, soon spread on social media.

The Reddit account, along with the display picture, has since been deactivated, but the screenshots remain widely circulated.

‘I am not the choreographer’ Mary D’Costa wrote in a note shared on Instagram: “First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way.”

"People have been asking, "Why speak about this now?" The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed," she said.

"There's also been a lot of confusion about who I am. I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with. I'm saying this because things are getting mixed up, and I don't want people assuming the wrong things," D’Costa's post added.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding controversy Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were due to tie the knot on 23 November in her home town of Sangli in Maharashtra. The ceremony was postponed after the cricketer's father was hospitalised with a heart-related health scare.

Wedding festivities, including the sangeet and haldi ceremonies, had already been held at a resort in Sangli.