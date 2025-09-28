Mary Kom’s Faridabad home burglarised during marathon trip; CCTV shows thieves taking away TV, other valuables

Thieves broke into the Faridabad home of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom while she was in Meghalaya for a marathon event at Sohra, officials said on Saturday. Kom later informed the organisers that she had been alerted about the burglary at her residence in the national capital while attending the event in the Northeast.

She told marathon organisers,"I am scared, nervous and worried as I was supposed to return to Delhi today. The theft happened earlier this week." However, the extent of the loss would be clear only after she returns home.

Speaking with ANI on the theft reported at her residence in Faridabad, Kom said, "I am not at home. I will know exactly when I reach home. CCTV footage shows them (thieves) taking away the TV and other things. I was told by my neighbours that this happened on September 24. This happened at my Faridabad home... I have informed the police."

"Her neighbours informed her that the incident took place earlier this week. She has informed the police," the aide said.

All about Mary Kom? Kom, who hails from Manipur, is among India's most decorated athletes.

She is the first female boxer in boxing history to have captured six world titles. The five-time Asian champion was the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

The experienced pugilist won a bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games, leaving any record or title unattainable for her. She introduced herself to the world at the age of 18 in the inaugural world meet in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

With her near-flawless boxing style, she impressed everyone and made it to the final of the 48kg category. She fell short in the final but left a mark of the success that she was going to achieve in the future.

In the years to come, she went on to become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She went on to clinch the World Championships titles in 2005, 2006, 2008 and the 2010 editions. After winning the 2008 title, Mary took a break following the birth of her twins.