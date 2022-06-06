Karnataka on Sunday witnessed 301 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, the State Health department said. Bengaluru accounted for 291 of them
BENGALURU :As Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru is seeing a significant rise in Covid cases, the civic body in the city has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and decided.
According to the state health department, Bengaluru urban district reported 100 new infections in a 24-hour-period on 23 May, which has more than doubled to 291 on Sunday, the state health department said in its daily health bulletin.
Karnataka on Sunday witnessed 301 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, the State Health department said. The new cases took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359 while one death pushed the toll to 40,066.
Here are ten big updates to Karnataka's big story
-The Bengaluru Civic body has decoded to increase the tests for the virus from the existing 16,000 a day to 20,000 a day.
-Bengaluru, the civic agency in the city has made masks compulsory in public places and decided to increase the tests for the virus from the existing 16,000 a day to 20,000 a day.
-Karnataka's state health department has alerted that the number of Covid cases in the city has doubled in a fortnight therefore painting a rather grim picture of the future
-Karnataka on Sunday witnessed 301 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, the State Health department said. The new cases took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359 while one death pushed the toll to 40,066.
-Earlier, the Centre had written to the Karnataka government advising them to follow a five-fold strategy i.e test - track - treat - vaccination and also follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, monitoring clusters of new COVID-19 cases and adequate testing as per the guidelines.
-Chief Commissioner in Bengaluru has directed all the Marshals to educate people on wearing of masks. They are ensuring masks at public places, including malls.
-Since many cases of severe acute respiratory illness and influenza-like illness are coming in private clinics, the chief commissioner has also asked BBMP officials to survey in each zone and submit a report
-Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, on Monday indicated that the state government is expected to take a decision on imposing certain Covid-19 control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the high number of fresh coronavirus cases.
-Neighbouring Maharashtra also faces a probable threat of a Covid-19 fourth wave as cases soar beyond measure. regarding this, "There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about Covid, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic," Bommai said.
-In response to a question, CM Bommai said compensation has been given to the victims of Covid second wave and if there were any specific incidents about someone not getting it, the government will consider, if brought to its notice.
