The Kerala government has reinstated the mask mandate in public spaces amid concerns about rising daily Covid-19 infections in the country.

The state government order states that wearing a mask is mandatory in public places, gatherings, workplaces, and during transport. “Violation of the order will be punishable," the statement read.

Earlier, Kerala health minister Veena George said that there was to immediate concern but the government would “continue to remain vigilant since other states are reporting an increase in the number of cases".

Several other states including New Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have brought back the mask rule.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While active cases increased by 643 in a day and comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59 per cent, the government said.

While 4,25,25,563 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.