Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mask mandatory even if a person is driving alone, says Delhi High Court

Mask mandatory even if a person is driving alone, says Delhi High Court

Premium
Wear a face mask even if you are driving alone.
1 min read . 11:05 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The Delhi HC said that mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach', which would prevent the spread of Covid-19
  • It said wearing of masks in Delhi was compulsory for everyone

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a private vehicle. A car will be taken as a "public place", rules the Delhi HC.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a private vehicle. A car will be taken as a "public place", rules the Delhi HC.

The Delhi HC said that mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour), which would prevent the spread of Covid-19.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Delhi HC said that mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour), which would prevent the spread of Covid-19.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It also said that wearing of masks in Delhi was compulsory for everyone.

Announcing the decision while hearing a case involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving alone, Judge Pratibha M Singh said, "Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety."

"When a car stops at a traffic signal, a driver often has to roll down their window. The coronavirus is so contagious that even in that time, anyone can be infected," the court said.

"This was the least anyone could do to be safe against Covid," she added.

"Scientists and international governments advise wearing of a mask. The challenge of the pandemic was enormous and the wearing of face masks is necessary whether a person is vaccinated or not," the Delhi HC said.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh also dismissed all petitions challenging the fines imposed on those people who did not wear masks when they were alone in their cars.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

RBI announces a massive Rs1 trillion G-sec purchase programme

1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Premium

RBI committee to help ARCs realize their full potential

2 min read . 11:24 AM IST
Premium

RBI Policy: Payments bank balance limit doubled to 2 lakh

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Premium

India services PMI slows down in March amid rising covid cases

1 min read . 11:08 AM IST

The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed the Delhi HC that there was no rule that a lone driver had to wear a mask. But every state had the right to make its own rules and enforce them, the ministry had stated.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has argued in favour of masks for all in private or public vehicles and had also passed such an order in April 2020.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.