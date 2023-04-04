Amid spike in COVID-19 and influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has made wearing of mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, news agency PTI reported. The order was issued by Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi on Monday, effective immediately.

The collector also appealed to residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, congregations, and weddings.

"The citizens have also been appealed to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings," the administration said.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 248 fresh coronavirus cases and a single casualty which raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445, as per the state health department.

Several parts of the country have started seeing an upsurge in the number of Covid cases in the last few weeks. Doctors have advised people to exercise necessary precautions and not ignore suspected symptoms of Covid-19 as the prevailing weather is favourable for the spread of the virus.

There has been a sharp upward spiral in Covid cases over the last few days, with about 3,000 cases being reported daily across the country. The national capital has also seen a marked increase in cases, with the daily count of infections pegged at over 400.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also advised people to be cautious in view of the prevailing Covid situation.

Amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium identifies Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 as the leading variant in India, making up 60% of cases.