Mask mandatory in this Maharashtra district amid spike in Covid cases. Details here1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Several parts of the country have started seeing an upsurge in the number of Covid cases in the last few weeks
Amid spike in COVID-19 and influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has made wearing of mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, news agency PTI reported. The order was issued by Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi on Monday, effective immediately.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×