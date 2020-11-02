While replying to the debate on the Bill in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the fight against coronavirus infection can be won only with the support of the general public. While approving the Bill, the House rejected an amendment proposal to circulate the Bill for seeking public opinion. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier said in a tweet that Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory to wear masks for protection against coronavirus infection. “Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory to wear masks for protection against corona, as masks are the vaccine to protect against corona."