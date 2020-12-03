Masks, face shields on their own can't prevent SARS-CoV2 transmission, says WHO

The WHO also issued elaborated guidelines on mask usage among children. “Children aged up to five years should not wear masks for source control. For children between six and 11 years of age, a risk-based approach should be applied to the decision to use a mask; factors to be considered in the risk-based approach include intensity of SARS-CoV2 transmission, child’s capacity to comply with the appropriate use of masks and availability of appropriate adult supervision, local social and cultural environment, and specific settings such as households with elderly relatives, or schools," the interim guidance said, and added that mask use in children and adolescents 12 years or older should follow the same principles as for adults.