Masks here to stay even after coronavirus vaccine is available, says ICMR chief

"Mask is like a fabric vaccine. We cannot ignore the contribution made by masks in stopping the spread of Covid-19. We are working on vaccines, five candidates are undergoing trial in India. Out of these, two are being developed by India which three are from abroad. But vaccines won't be enough to end Covid-19. We will have to keep following health and safety protocols," Bhargava added at the webinar titled 'Changing paradigms in Covid-19 management'.