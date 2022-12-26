‘Masks mandatory at schools, pubs, restaurants': Karnataka minister amid COVID fears1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars.
With COVID cases rising in some countries, the Karnataka government has made use of masks mandatory ahead of the New Year.
Announcing the same, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools & colleges. They will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions.
Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government will implement preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities. "The current COVID situation was discussed at the cabinet meeting today, about the need to create awareness among the public about increase in booster dose, testing, making testing compulsory for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, wearing masks in closed places," Bommai said.
Speaking to reporters, he said, all these things will be discussed at a high-level meeting later in the day. "We will have to bring in preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities in any way," he said, adding for New Year celebrations there will be certain directions, in the wake of an increase in COVID cases in different parts of the world.
A meeting headed by the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar and Minister in-charge for Disaster Management R Ashoka, along with technical experts is scheduled today, which is likely to decide on COVID preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies)
