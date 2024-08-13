Mass murder, suicide in Bihar? 4 bodies with slit throat recovered in govt quarters, woman cop’s husband found hanging

  • Bihar: Of the five deceased, four bodies were found with their throats slit. The body of the woman police officer's husband was found hanging from a roof.

Updated13 Aug 2024, 04:14 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a man killed four members of his family, including constable wife, in Bihar's Bhagalpur area before hanging himself.

The incident took place in the government quarters of a female police officer located at a police line.

The husband allegedly suspected that his constable wife of having an extra-marital affair. He allegedly slit the throats of his spouse, two children and mother ending his life.

"The incident might have taken place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to locals, a milkman saw the bodies lying in pools of blood and informed Neetu Kumari's neighbours," PTI quoted Bhagalpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vivekanand as saying.

The deceased constable has been identified as Neetu Kumari while her husband was Pankaj. The constable was posted at the SSP office in Bhagalpur.

“Bodies of 5 people were found in the government quarters of a female police officer in the police line. Out of which 4 people were murdered by slitting their throats and the body of the woman police officer's husband was found hanging from a roof,” ANI quoted SSP Bhagalpur Anand Kumar as saying.

After getting information,  police team rushed to the spot and found some bodies on the bed and some on the floor while Pankaj's body was found hanging from the ceiling.

Kumar added that a suicide note has also been recovered which appears to be written by the woman police officer's husband in which it has been mentioned that the woman police officer had an illicit relationship with someone.

A special team has been formed to investigate the incident, said the officer.

 

13 Aug 2024
