Mass resignations? Here's what happened in Congress meeting after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Congress has formed a committee to take further decisions on the next course of action
In the backdrop of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders on Friday conducted a high-level meeting in Delhi to chalk out the future strategy for the party. Sources from the meeting told news agency ANI that one of the leaders in the meeting suggested mass resignations of all Congress MPs.
