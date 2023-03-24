In the backdrop of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders on Friday conducted a high-level meeting in Delhi to chalk out the future strategy for the party. Sources from the meeting told news agency ANI that one of the leaders in the meeting suggested mass resignations of all Congress MPs.

The source also added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talked about how victory in the upcoming Karnataka polls can be the best reply. The party has formed a committee to take further decisions on the next course of action.

“One MP said that all MPs of the party should tender a mass resignation. No final decision has been taken on this yet. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that a reply should be given to this (disqualification) through party's victory in Karnataka polls. A Committee will be formed to take further decision on the next course of action," sources from the meeting told news agency ANI.

Congress has launched protests in various states against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha after a court in Surat convicted and sentenced him to two years imprisonment in the 2019 defamation case for making objectionable comments against PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad in Kerala has also been declared vacant after his disqualification. As a result, the Lok Sabha website has updated its records to reflect three empty seats, specifically in Jalandhar, Lakshadweep, and Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi joined several other Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), including his own grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who have been subject to similar action in the past, resulting in their disqualification.

This is in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, which states that an MP or MLA who receives a sentence of two years or more imprisonment will be disqualified and remain ineligible for six years following the completion of their sentence.

Notable individuals who have lost their status as a people's representative due to similar convictions include RJD veteran Lalu Prasad Yadav, the late AIADMK leader, and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, among others.