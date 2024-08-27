Mass resignations: Mohanlal, 17 others step down from AMMA amid sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry

Actor Mohanlal and 17 AMMA executive members resigned amid sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry. A new administrative panel will be elected within two months.

Published27 Aug 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Following sexual harassment allegations, Mohanlal and 17 A.M.M.A members resigned.

Actor Mohanlal and 17 executive members collectively resigned from AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) on Tuesday amid the sexual harassment allegations levelled against many of its members.

In a statement, the Association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations.

The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.

The Association also thanked everyone for criticising and correcting them, the statement added.

Also Read | Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chief after Sreelekha’s allegation

SIT formed to investigate sexual harassment charges

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the hardships faced by women in the Malayalam film industry or Mollywood. The SIT met at the police headquarters on Tuesday to outline the continuation of the probe.

"Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the hardships faced by women in the film industry convened at the police headquarters to outline continuation of the probe. The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," said the statement from the Kerala Police.

The Kerala government had earlier said that it has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

Also Read | Hema Committee Report: Malayali superstar Prithviraj opens up, says this

“In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday,” said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

On August 26, Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer made sexual harassment allegations against some of her co-stars in the Malayalam film industry. Minu accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse on the sets of a 2013 movie. 

