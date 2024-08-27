Actor Mohanlal and 17 executive members collectively resigned from AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) on Tuesday amid the sexual harassment allegations levelled against many of its members.

In a statement, the Association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations.

The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.

The Association also thanked everyone for criticising and correcting them, the statement added.

SIT formed to investigate sexual harassment charges Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the hardships faced by women in the Malayalam film industry or Mollywood. The SIT met at the police headquarters on Tuesday to outline the continuation of the probe.

"Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the hardships faced by women in the film industry convened at the police headquarters to outline continuation of the probe. The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," said the statement from the Kerala Police.

“In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday,” said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.