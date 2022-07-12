IndiGo has begun disciplinary action against the aeroplane maintenance technicians who took a collective five days of sick leave to protest inadequate pay. According to sources, the airline has requested that the concerned technicians come in to see the airline doctor along with any appropriate medical records so that the carrier can confirm whether or not they were genuinely ill. An email from IndiGo to one of these technicians who took sick leave on July 10 stated that the airline's operations are impacted by such an absence without prior notification.

"Therefore...you are directed to meet our company doctors immediately along with necessary medical documents to substantiate your medical condition," it mentioned.

When PTI asked the airline for a comment on the situation, they didn't react. The technician should make an urgent appointment with the corporate doctor, the email advised, as the airline has been unable to contact him.

In case he does not take the appointment, the airline will conclude that he is "voluntarily staying away from work and treat it appropriately".

Following widespread sick leave, IndiGo said on July 11 that it will "rationalise" the compensation of its aircraft maintenance personnel. According to internal communication, IndiGo also stated that it would eliminate "anomalies caused by the pandemic".

On July 2, a sizable portion of IndiGo's cabin crew members took sick leave, causing delays on about 55% of the airline's domestic flights. According to sources, they reportedly attended an Air India recruitment event.

There has been a churn in the aviation business as a result of employment processes being launched by new carrier Akasa Air, redesigned Jet Airways, and Tata group-owned Air India.

(With PTI inputs)