Mass sick leave: IndiGo starts disciplinary proceedings

IndiGo has begun disciplinary action against the aeroplane maintenance technicians who took a collective five days of sick leave to protest inadequate pay. According to sources, the airline has requested that the concerned technicians come in to see the airline doctor along with any appropriate medical records so that the carrier can confirm whether or not they were genuinely ill. An email from IndiGo to one of these technicians who took sick leave on July 10 stated that the airline's operations are impacted by such an absence without prior notification.

