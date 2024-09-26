Five members of a family were found dead in an abandoned car in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vehicle was found parked on the Trichy-Karaikudi national highway.

The deceased were identified as Manikandan, a 50-year-old businessman, his wife Nithya, mother Saroja, and their two children, all residents of Salem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The children are a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

The locals informed the police after seeing the car parked at the same spot in Namanasamudran since the previous evening.

When police arrived at the scene, they found people seated inside the car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to initial reports, the five family members had committed suicide by consuming poison. A suicide note was recovered from the car.

Some media reports said that the man died by suicide after killing his family.

The police are yet to ascertain the motive that could have driven them to suicide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to media reports, Manikandan, who was into the metal trade, was in debt.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital.

The police are probing the matter further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another incident, a 45-year-old civil contractor allegedly shot himself dead after killing his wife and teenage son in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ayush Gupta said on Wednesday the contractor, Narendra Singh Chouhan, was a resident of 12 Bigha Colony under Bahodapur police station limits, and a note was found in the hand of his wife, in which she held her brother responsible for the deaths.

The bodies of Chouhan, his wife Seema (42) and their son Aditya (18) were found on the first floor of their house, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initial probe suggests the civil contractor first fatally shot his wife and son, and then turned the gun on himself, said the police officer.