Mass suicide in MP: Couple, 3 children found hanging in Alirajpur village house

In a suspected mass suicide, Madhya Pradesh police said it found bodies of a couple and three children hanging in their house in village in Alirajpur.

The police official said prima facie, it seems like a case of suicide.

"The information about the death of five people at Ravdi village in Sondwa tehsil was received at 7 AM on Monday," the police official said.

A team led by the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Alirajpur has been formed to investigate the incident, he further stated.