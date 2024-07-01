Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mass suicide in MP: Couple, 3 children found hanging in Alirajpur village house

Livemint

A team led by the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Alirajpur has been formed to investigate the incident

Representational Image

In a suspected mass suicide, Madhya Pradesh police said it found bodies of a couple and three children hanging in their house in village in Alirajpur.

The police official said prima facie, it seems like a case of suicide.

"The information about the death of five people at Ravdi village in Sondwa tehsil was received at 7 AM on Monday," the police official said.

A team led by the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Alirajpur has been formed to investigate the incident, he further stated.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Dodwa (27), his wife Lalita Dodwa (25) and their children named Laxmi (9), Prakash (7), and Akshay (5), the official said.

