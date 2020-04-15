BENGALURU : Social distancing and lockdowns, while necessary, will not see off the spectre of new coronavirus infections in India—but mass testing and close surveillance to spot likely cases can do so, doctors and public health experts said.

India still needs to act fast to prevent the onset of community transmission, health experts said, even as the number of coronavirus cases in the country topped 10,000, with 339 deaths.

Though the shortage of protective gear, ventilators and quarantine facilities needs to be addressed, it is the number of tests that India conducts that could tip the scale in the battle against coronavirus. India is still testing just about 100 people per million. Kerala, which started screening early and had tested more than 13,000 people by the first week of April, is an example that the rest of Indian must learn from, they said.

The acute shortage of rapid testing kits is a big hurdle to large-scale testing. An advisory has been issued to carry out rapid tests on flu-like illnesses reported from containment zones, big gatherings and evacuee spots. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has approved more private and government laboratories for covid-19 testing and is conducting 11,000 to 13,000 tests a day.

What is holding India from conducting mass testing? The kits are imported, mostly from China, and supply is short. Those who can make it locally also need to import some parts, mainly from China. The Centre has ordered 4.4 million rapid testing kits, which are yet to arrive.

But public health experts said rather than waiting for kits to arrive, India can start ‘syndromic testing’ to identify hotspots, record the numbers and carefully use its limited testing equipment. “A syndromic approach is one where doctors and health workers in rural areas initiate all necessary measures like isolation if they see a flu-like illness. They should record and report the numbers as ‘likely covid-19 case’," said Dr Prashanth N.S., assistant director research and head, cluster on health equity at the Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru. Keeping count in this way will help identify possible hotspots in advance as well as help put in place more localized lockdowns for better containment. “We should start measuring the numbers so that we carefully deploy our limited testing equipment and supplies," he explained. “Testing in large numbers is required but let’s not get stuck with it, rather start acting with a syndromic approach."

The number of tests conducted should depend on the disease progression, said Dr Sanjay K. Rai, national president, Indian Public Health Association and Professor, Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi. “The government has been changing its testing strategy from time to time. So far, the rate of positive cases on tests done is less than 5%. In a country like India, a balanced approach is needed. It depends on how the disease is progressing in a particular population. The US had very low testing numbers a month ago but now it does the most in the world," he said.

Doctors also suggest door-to-door screening in rural and semi-urban areas, setting up kiosks and a covid-19 control room, introducing mobile sample collection centres and a home care delivery mechanism.

Dr Deepak Sadwani, senior pathologist and founder of Prognosis Laboratories, New Delhi, emphasized the need to keep positive cases to less than 30,000 in the extended lockdown period. “Once the rapid testing kits arrive, the numbers will definitely go up as it is a simple prick test that can be done at the patient’s house and gives a result in 15-20 minutes," he said. Only those who test positive should be further sent for PCR testing. This will reduce the burden on the limited laboratories. “The rest who test negative can still be quarantined and can undergo a second antibody test after 14 days. So, we should save PCR testing kits and ramp up antibody testing in hotspot areas at this time," he said.

To increase the scale and speed of testing, ICMR must also allow private laboratories to conduct rapid tests. Right now, this is only done by the government. A single authorised private laboratory can conduct 200 to 700 RT-PCR tests a day, depending on how well-equipped it is. If the test numbers go up substantially, there will be need to further augment training, manpower, equipment and testing kits.

“We are going to see a peak in a week or two," said Dr B.S. Ajaikumar, chairman of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. “Testing should be ramped up at this time. The primary concern now is that the virus is spreading in interior parts of the country. Containing red areas, opening up green areas and monitoring orange areas should be the strategy now."

