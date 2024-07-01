A mass wedding organised by the Ambanis has been relocated from Palghar to Thane district of Maharashtra. The event is part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. It was initially slated to take place on July 2 at the Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.