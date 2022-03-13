Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A sombre Pope Francis on Sunday issued a heartfelt plea for an end to the "massacre" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last month. The pope also issued his toughest condemnation yet of the Russian invasion, saying the "unacceptable armed aggression" must stop.

Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayers today, he condemned the "barbarity" of killing children and civilians, adding: "In the name of God... stop this massacre."

The pope has not used the word "Russia" in his condemnations of the war since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on 24 February.

But the pontiff's choice of words appear increasingly aimed at rejecting Moscow's justifications for the invasion.

"Faced with the barbarity of killing of children, of innocents and unarmed civilians, no strategic reasons can hold up," he told 25,000 people in St Peter's Square.

Moscow says its action is designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" its neighbour. It has also denied targeting civilian areas.

"The only thing to do is stop this unacceptable armed aggression before it reduces cities into cemeteries," Francis said.

"In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!" Francis said, before asking the crowd to join him in silent prayer for an end to the war.

He called Ukraine's besieged port of Mariupol a "martyred city" and again appealed for "truly secure humanitarian corridors" to allow residents to evacuate.

Russia bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday. Ukraine said pregnant women were among those hurt; Russia said the hospital was no longer functioning and had been occupied by Ukrainian fighters.

Francis seemed particularly sombre. After an unusually brief greeting to groups in the square, he left the window on the top floor of the Apostolic Palace and returned to the papal library.

Russia calls its action a "special military operation". Last Sunday Francis implicitly rejected that term, saying it could not be considered "just a military operation" but a war that had unleashed "rivers of blood and tears".

On Sunday, Francis also urged people to take in refugees from Ukraine and thanked those who had joined a "great network of solidarity" to help those fleeing war.

The fighting in Ukraine has created over 2.5 million refugees, with most taken in by Poland.

Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, Ukrainian authorities confirmed Sunday.

The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding assault.

