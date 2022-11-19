Massage is different from physiotherapy: ex Tihar PRO on Satyendar Jain's video

With the controversy over the leaked video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar jail gaining momentum, former PRO of the jail on 19 November that it cannot be physiotherapy as the video clearly showed that co-inmates were giving him a massage.
With the controversy over the leaked video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar jail gaining momentum, former PRO of the jail on 19 November that it cannot be physiotherapy as the video clearly showed that co-inmates were giving him a massage.
The video makes it clear that other prisoners of the prison were giving the minister a massage, news agency ANI quoted Tihar Jail's former PRO Sunil Gupta as saying. "Massage is different from physiotherapy. Physiotherapy is given in physiotherapy wards in the hospital," he said.
The video makes it clear that other prisoners of the prison were giving the minister a massage, news agency ANI quoted Tihar Jail's former PRO Sunil Gupta as saying. "Massage is different from physiotherapy. Physiotherapy is given in physiotherapy wards in the hospital," he said.
Earlier on Saturday morning, a CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar Jail emerged on social media. This took place two days after demands to shift the minister from the prison were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Earlier on Saturday morning, a CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar Jail emerged on social media. This took place two days after demands to shift the minister from the prison were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
As per the purported video , dated 13 September, shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.
As per the purported video , dated 13 September, shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.
While in another video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, a man is massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage.
While in another video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, a man is massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage.
Jain's legal team moved to a Special court with an application seeking contempt action against Enforcement Directorate and alleged that ED has leaked the CCTV video despite the undertaking given in the court.
Jain's legal team moved to a Special court with an application seeking contempt action against Enforcement Directorate and alleged that ED has leaked the CCTV video despite the undertaking given in the court.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued a notice to the ED and fixed the matter for November 21, 2022, for hearing."Special court issues contempt of court notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's application for leaking Tihar CCTV footage to BJP & others. The court will hear on Monday how did BJP get the confidential footage and why it was circulated ?" Satyendar Jain's lawyer Mohd Irshad tweeted.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued a notice to the ED and fixed the matter for November 21, 2022, for hearing."Special court issues contempt of court notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's application for leaking Tihar CCTV footage to BJP & others. The court will hear on Monday how did BJP get the confidential footage and why it was circulated ?" Satyendar Jain's lawyer Mohd Irshad tweeted.
The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused Delhi minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.
The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused Delhi minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.
"Unknown persons gave massages and foot massages to Mr Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," the ED had said in the court. Soon after this, the Superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, Ajit Kumar, was also suspended for the alleged VIP treatment of jailed Delhi minister.
"Unknown persons gave massages and foot massages to Mr Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," the ED had said in the court. Soon after this, the Superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, Ajit Kumar, was also suspended for the alleged VIP treatment of jailed Delhi minister.
The minister, Jain, was arrested and has been in jail since June in connection with a money laundering case, and a Delhi court also denied his bail application on Thursday.
The minister, Jain, was arrested and has been in jail since June in connection with a money laundering case, and a Delhi court also denied his bail application on Thursday.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.