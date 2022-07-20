Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Massive Air India jet order eludes Farnborough Airshow

Massive Air India jet order eludes Farnborough Airshow

Both planemakers are making a final push, with the order set to include up to 70 wide-body jets including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, and up to 300 narrowbodies.
1 min read . 02:44 PM ISTReuters

  • Both planemakers are making a 'final push,' with the order set to include up to 70 wide-body jets including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, and up to 300 narrowbodies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Air India is moving towards a decision on a $50 billion jet order under new owners Tata Group to be split between Airbus and Boeing, but the deal will not come in time to galvanise a relatively quiet Farnborough Airshow, industry sources said.

Air India is moving towards a decision on a $50 billion jet order under new owners Tata Group to be split between Airbus and Boeing, but the deal will not come in time to galvanise a relatively quiet Farnborough Airshow, industry sources said.

Both planemakers are making a "final push," with the order set to include up to 70 wide-body jets including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, and up to 300 narrowbodies, they said.

Both planemakers are making a "final push," with the order set to include up to 70 wide-body jets including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, and up to 300 narrowbodies, they said.

Both planemakers declined comment. Tata Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both planemakers declined comment. Tata Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.