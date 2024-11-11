Massive blast rocks Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Vadodara

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Workers evacuate amid rising smoke after a blast occurred at IOCL refinery in Koyali
Workers evacuate amid rising smoke after a blast occurred at IOCL refinery in Koyali(ANI screengrab)

A massive blast rocked the Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Gujarat on Monday — with workers rushing to evacuate.

“The village sarpanch called me up to inform me of the incident... I tried to get information from the concerned authorities on the reason for the fire... I will go inside to assess the situation and talk to the officers. We have also called an urgent meeting with the Collector, Deputy Collector, Police, and IOC officers to ensure no such case happens again,” local MLA Dharmendra Sinh Vaghela told ANI.

More to come…

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 05:49 PM IST
