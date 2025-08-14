Massive cloudburst in J&K's Chositi triggers flash flood, 'substantial casualty' expected, says Union Minister

A cloudburst was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Chositi area of Kishtwar on Thursday. The extent of damage and any possible casualties are still being assessed by authorities.

Following an urgent message from the Leader of Opposition in Jammu & Kashmir and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma, a conversation was held with Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma to take stock of the situation.

Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh wrote on X, “Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma. Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided.”

J&K LoP and MLA Padder- Nagseni, MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma says, “We don't have any numbers or data yet, but there is a possibility of huge damage there. Currently, we don't have any numbers or data. Due to the ongoing yatra, the area is congested. I will speak to the LG and ask for an NDRF team for rescue operations.”

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the families affected by the cloudburst and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. “Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he wrote on X.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall today The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has issued a Nowcast alert warning of moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 4 to 6 hours across several parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

Authorities have cautioned about the potential for cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, especially in hilly and vulnerable areas.

The regions likely to be impacted include Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar, Ganderbal, and the hilly areas of Budgam, along with parts of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, Jammu, Doda, and Kishtwar.

IMD issues a heavy rainfall warning on Thursday.

The weather is expected to include brief but intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. According to the IMD, the Qazigund–Banihal–Ramban stretch of the highway is also likely to see short spells of intense rain.

(This is a developing story)