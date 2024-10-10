Massive drug bust in Delhi: Cocaine worth ₹2,000 crore seized second time in a week. In second big drug haul in a week, Delhi Police has seized 200 kilogram of cocaine worth ₹2,000 crore from west Delhi, an official said on Thursday evening.

The seizure is suspected to be linked with earlier recovery of 562 kilogram of drugs worth over ₹5,000 crore from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, the official said.

He said a raid is underway in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area. Further details are awaited.