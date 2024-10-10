Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Massive drug bust in Delhi: Cocaine worth 2,000 crore seized, second time in a week

Cocaine worth 2,000 crore was seized in Delhi.

Massive drug bust in Delhi: Cocaine worth 2,000 crore seized second time in a week. In second big drug haul in a week, Delhi Police has seized 200 kilogram of cocaine worth 2,000 crore from west Delhi, an official said on Thursday evening.

The seizure is suspected to be linked with earlier recovery of 562 kilogram of drugs worth over 5,000 crore from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, the official said.

He said a raid is underway in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area. Further details are awaited.

(THis is a breaking, refresh for updates)

