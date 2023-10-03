Massive Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Nepal at depth of 5 km. The quake was also felt in parts of India including its capital New Delhi and the surrounding regions. People rushed out of houses and office blocks in parts of New Delhi. There were no immediate reports of damage in India or Nepal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 29.39 degrees north on the latitude and 81.23 degrees east on the longitude in Nepal, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to the The GFZ (GeoForschungsZentrum) which is the national German Research Centre for Geosciences has said that magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Nepal region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People rushed out of their buildings in Dehradun as strong tremors were felt in different parts of north India. Visuals from the Secretariat.

As per National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:51 pm today.

Meanwhile an earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude hit western parts of Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the country's National Seismological Centre. No loss of life or property has been reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earthquake was recorded with epicentre at Talkot area of Bajhang district, 700-km west of Kathmandu, at 2.40 p.m., it said.

The earthquake was also felt in surrounding districts of Bhajang and neighbouring India.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 and 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, with tremors felt in large parts of India, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two tremors were felt within less than half an hour time. The first quake occured at 14:25:52 IST, followed by another at 14:51:04 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The depth of first quake (4.6 magnitude) was found to be 10 km whereas of the second (6.2 magnitude) was found to be 5 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal," the posted on X.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stepped out of Nirman Bhawan, along with others, as strong tremors hit different parts of north India.

