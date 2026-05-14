Subscribe

Massive explosion at illegal firecracker factory in MP's Dewas, multiple deaths feared

Massive explosion at illegal firecracker factory in MP's Dewas, multiple deaths feared

Livemint
Updated14 May 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Massive explosion at illegal firecracker factory in MP's Dewas, multiple deaths feared (Representational image showing barricade tape used by police)
Massive explosion at illegal firecracker factory in MP's Dewas, multiple deaths feared (Representational image showing barricade tape used by police)(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

A massive fire following an explosion broke out at an alleged illegal firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday, officials said. Multiple casualties and injuries are being feared in the incident. According to the reports, the blast occurred at a unit located in the Tonk Kalan area.

Advertisement

A joint team of the police and administration personnel launched relief and rescue operations at the site, and the injured persons were shifted to hospitals, the officials said.

Local residents claimed that firecrackers were being manufactured illegally at the factory, and a massive explosion occurred there.

Senior police and administrative officials reached the spot. They, however, did not immediately clarify the nature of the products being manufactured at the factory.

More details will be added as they come

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaMassive explosion at illegal firecracker factory in MP's Dewas, multiple deaths feared
Advertisement
Read Next Story