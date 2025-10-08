Massive fire and explosions as LPG cylinders-laden truck catches fire after collision on Jaipur-Ajmer highway: Video

A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire after colliding with another truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway Tuesday night, police said.

The impact caused multiple explosions as the gas cylinders burst, affecting nearby vehicles. Flames and blasts were visible and audible from several kilometres away.

Police and fire brigades have reached the site near Dudu, and highway traffic has been halted. Further details are awaited.

LPG cylinders-laden truck catches fire: Video

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has asked the Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and MLA Kailash Verma to reach the spot to take stock of the situation. Jaipur District collector and other senior officers are also on their way.

Policemen from several police stations have been sent to the site.

In December last year, an LPG tanker collided with a truck near Bhankrota in Jaipur on the same highway, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the highway into an inferno, killing 19 people.