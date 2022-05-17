Massive fire at Atlantis Banquet Hall in Delhi

Massive fire at Atlantis Banquet Hall in Delhi1 min read . 08:11 PM IST
12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. The process of extinguishing the fire is still underway. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. The process of extinguishing the fire is still underway. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said
DELHI :A massive fire broke out at Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road in Delhi on Tuesday. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.
DELHI :A massive fire broke out at Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road in Delhi on Tuesday. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.
A man was found unconscious inside the banquet hall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He was later identified as Harish Chopra (30), news agency PTI said.
A man was found unconscious inside the banquet hall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He was later identified as Harish Chopra (30), news agency PTI said.
The process of extinguishing the fire is still underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said.
The process of extinguishing the fire is still underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said.
The banquet hall is situated in Ashok Vihar near the northwest Delhi area.
The banquet hall is situated in Ashok Vihar near the northwest Delhi area.