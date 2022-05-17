Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Massive fire at Atlantis Banquet Hall in Delhi

Massive fire at Atlantis Banquet Hall in Delhi

Photo: ANI
1 min read . 08:11 PM ISTLivemint

12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. The process of extinguishing the fire is still underway. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said

DELHI :A massive fire broke out at Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road in Delhi on Tuesday. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

A man was found unconscious inside the banquet hall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He was later identified as Harish Chopra (30), news agency PTI said.

The process of extinguishing the fire is still underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said.

The banquet hall is situated in Ashok Vihar near the northwest Delhi area.

