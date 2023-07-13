A massive fire broke out at Greater Noida West's shopping complex Galaxy Plaza on 13 July. Videos going viral show people jumping off the building to save their lives.

As per details, the fire started on the third floor of the mall, which is located in Gaur City 1. People can be heard saying 'jump, jump' to those hanging from the mall's window. Here's the video:

Soon after the fire report, fire tenders rushed to the mall and trying to douse the fire. There is no report of any casualties or anyone being injured in the fire.

Earlier on 15 June, similar incident was seen in New Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar where students at a coaching center rappelled down the building.

As per visuals, students were seen sliding down using wires with bags on their backs, and the smoke coming out of the top floor of the building. While coming down, four of them received minor injuries, the police said.

