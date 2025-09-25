Massive fire at south Kolkata guesthouse | Watch

A massive fire broke out at Kolkata’s Blue Cherry Guest House’s rooftop on Thursday.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was first reported around 1 PM.

Huge smoke was seen billowing out of the guesthouse building located in the Anawar Shah Road area of south Kolkata.

"Firefighting is underway. We are ensuring that no one is trapped inside the building," an officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Prima facie, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit, the officer added.

No injuries were reported so far.

The fire is said to be under control.

Fire at JSW Steel plant in Maharashtra's Palghar In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a JSW Steel plant in the Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Thursday morning. The blaze, which began at 5 AM, erupted in the hydraulic oil system at the company's PLTCM (Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill) plant, located in the Boisar industrial area.

According to Vivekanand Kadam, the chief of the district's disaster management cell, there were no casualties. The plant's emergency protocols were immediately activated, and the Boisar Industrial Estate fire brigade was dispatched to the scene. The fire was completely extinguished by 7.45 AM.

The plant's management and local police are now assessing the extent of the property damage, while technical teams are conducting inspections to determine the precise cause of the fire. The JSW Steel facility in Boisar is one of the largest industrial units in the region.

Shanties catch fire in Mumbai's Kurla A fire broke out in some shanties at a slum in Mumbai’s Kurla area on Wednesday afternoon.

No casualties were reported in the fire.

The blaze erupted around 12.15 PM in the shanties at Sevak Nagar located on Jarimari Road in Kurla west, following which at least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, a civic official said, according to a separate PTI report.

This was the second fire incident in the city in a span of a few hours, after a gas cylinder explosion triggered a blaze in the suburban Kandivali area and left seven persons, including six women, with serious burns.